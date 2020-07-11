The champion Reds dominated the Clarets for much of the game and Andy Robertson put them in front in a one-sided first half that saw the outstanding Nick Pope make a string of fine saves.

Roberto Firmino hit the post after the break as Liverpool remained on the front foot, but the in-form Clarets started to pose more of a threat and Rodriguez salvaged an unlikely point.

Johann Gudmundsson rattled the crossbar late on as Burnley almost snatched a stunning victory.

Liverpool needs seven points from its last three games to match Manchester City's record of 100 points in a top-flight season, slipping up at home after 24 successive league wins.

Liverpool played with the swagger of a champion from the start and Pope produced a brilliant reflex save to keep out Mohamed Salah's right-footed volley before the Clarets goalkeeper superbly denied the Egypt forward once again.

The Reds applied relentless pressure and they were rewarded after 34 minutes, Fabinho picking out Robertson with a pinpoint diagonal ball and the left-back ghosted in unmarked from the right to plant a header into the far corner of the net.

Burnley was on the ropes and Pope produced more heroics on the stroke of half-time, somehow palming Sadio Mane's rasping left-foot drive away for a corner.

Liverpool carried on where it left off after the break, Firmino striking the post with his left foot before Curtis Jones — making his first Premier League start — fired into the Kop.

Salah was denied a penalty when he tangled with James Tarkowski, who was then involved in an equaliser from out of the blue with just over 20 minutes to go.

The centre-back nodded down a free-kick in the Liverpool penalty area and Rodriguez swivelled to drill into the far corner with his right foot and Gudmundsson struck the bar in a dramatic finale.

Liverpool now needs to win all three matches against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United to better City's tally of 100.