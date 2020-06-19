Daniel Farke's men began the contest brightly, with Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell looking lively, but Saints soon took hold of proceedings and rarely looked like dropping points.

With the second half just three minutes old, Danny Ings, who hit the post before the interval, beat Tim Krul with a fine curling effort from just outside the box.

Southampton simply looked fitter all over the pitch at Carrow Road and it was 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Stuart Armstrong latched on to Ing's well-placed pass, cut on to his left foot and hit a fierce strike beyond the helpless Krul.

Former Canaries player Nathan Redmond sealed the win for Saints 11 minutes from time, darting past the Norwich defence and guiding a left-footed effort into the bottom-right corner.

The result takes Saints 10 points clear of the relegation zone, while Norwich remains five adrift at the bottom of the table, with those above also having a game in hand.