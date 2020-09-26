The Baggies were gifted three goals inside 27 minutes at The Hawthorns with Callum Robinson scoring twice after shoddy defending from Marcos Alonso and 36-year-old Premier League debutant Thiago Silva.

Kyle Bartley made it 3-0 after more poor work at a corner but Mason Mount's well-struck 55th-minute effort was backed up by substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi putting the finishing touch on a great Chelsea move.

West Brom then buckled under the sheer weight of pressure in five additional minutes as Abraham tapped in from close range after Sam Johnstone saved Kai Havertz's shot.

Chelsea has spent a reported £220 million ($390 million) to try and close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race, but even a spirited second-half fightback could not hide the embarrassment of his side's defending for Frank Lampard.

The Blues have taken just four points from their first three games, and pressure will mount on Lampard if things don't improve soon.