Ozil, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with a move to the Turkish giant.

But Arteta said no deal was done yet for the playmaker, who last played for Arsenal in March.

"Well, I don't know how close he's been before," Arteta said. "There are some conversations going on with [technical director] Edu and the club at the moment, but nothing concrete yet."

The 0-0 draw against Palace means Arsenal has failed to score in seven Premier League matches this season, as many as all of 2019-2020.

Arteta accepted the draw was fair, with Arsenal sitting 11th in the table.

"I am disappointed because we wanted to win the game," he said. "But I think a draw is a fair result because we lacked some freshness and some quality in the final third to win this match."

Arsenal is next in action on Tuesday (AEDT), at home to Newcastle United.