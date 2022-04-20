Arsenal snaps losing streak with Chelsea triumph April 20, 2022 22:45 1:30 min Eddie Nketiah scored his first Premier League double as Arsenal got its top-four hopes back on track with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Chelsea. MISSED the match? Full match replay today from 2pm AEST on beIN 3 & CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Arsenal Chelsea Football Premier League Eddie Nketiah -Latest Videos 4:15 min Ligue 1: Angers v PSG 6:31 min LaLiga: Osasuna v Real Madrid 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Leicester City 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace 1:41 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Getafe 6:31 min Ancelotti defends Benzema after penalty blunders 1:30 min LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Granada 1:30 min Simeone explains Atleti's lack of brilliance 1:30 min Premier League: Manchester City v Brighton 1:30 min Premier League: Chelsea v Arsenal