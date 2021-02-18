City opened up a 10-point gap over second-placed neighbours Manchester United after a commanding display against Everton on Wednesday, with goals coming from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

Everton star Richarlison did net a first-half equaliser but it was not enough to stop the Toffees from falling to a second consecutive loss on Merseyside in four days, following the 2-0 reverse against Fulham on Monday (AEDT).

City has won its last 12 league matches, 17 in all competitions, and Ancelotti cannot see any team stopping Pep Guardiola's high-flying side from securing a fifth Premier League trophy and seventh English domestic crown.

"I think so. It's really difficult to say another name," Ancelotti said.

"Man City, in this moment, are in a good mood. They have fantastic quality, they have belief, they are strong.

"We tried to put the game on the strong side but it was difficult against Rodrigo, against [Ruben] Dias, against [Aymeric] Laporte."