Spurs were second best for much of the encounter and conceded first, but after equalising and then holding firm against a dominant Arsenal, Alderweireld glanced home late on to move Jose Mourinho's men above the Gunners in the table.

While the game perhaps lacked some of the derby's usual ferocity, the first half certainly provided thrills and spills, with Alexandre Lacazette's spectacular opener and Son Heung-min's well-taken leveller both consequences of defensive mishaps.

The contest was considerably different after the break, however, as Spurs sat back and appeared to invite pressure on. After seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the crossbar, the host clinched victory nine minutes from time, keeping it in the hunt for a European spot.