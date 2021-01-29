West Ham makes Benrahma deal permanent

Reported issues with his medical in October led to Benrahma's initially agreed transfer being renegotiated to a season-long loan move that included "an agreement to make the transfer permanent".

It is claimed West Ham paid an initial £4 million ($7.1 million) to take him on loan from Championship side Brentford, with the permanent deal set to cost the Hammers £21 million ($37.2 million), plus £5 million ($8.9 million) in variables.

West Ham is believed to have triggered the purchase early to create space for Lingard, who is reportedly on the verge of completing a loan switch from United.

Premier League clubs are restricted to two domestic loan players in their squad, vacancies that were filled by Benrahma and Craig Dawson.

West Ham is rumoured to be spending £1.5 million ($2.7 million) on bringing Lingard in until the end of the season, as it looks to boost its push for European football.

David Moyes's men are flying high in the Premier League, with 35 points from 20 games enough to put them fifth in the table, just two points behind defending champion Liverpool, which sits one place above.

Winger Benrahma is perhaps still acclimatising to top-flight football, as he has only played 12 times in the Premier League and has just a couple of assists to his name.

His eight chances created is also relatively underwhelming for such an explosive player – that figure translates to 1.2 per 90 minutes, which is only high enough for seventh in the West Ham squad.

He is attempting (5.2) and completing (2.9) more dribbles than any other West Ham player, though in the long run the club will be expecting greater attacking productivity considering his form with Brentford over the previous two seasons.

He was directly involved in 54 goals in all competitions (29 goals and 25 assists) for the Championship club, which was more than any other Brentford player in that time.

Also across the same period, no player in England's second tier could match his 50 goal involvements (27 goals and 23 assists) in the league.

Across the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, Benrahma created 188 goalscoring chances in the Championship, which was second only to Pablo Hernandez (204), and his 233 successful dribbles were 32 more than any other player in the division.