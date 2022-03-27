Werner prefers Germany over Chelsea

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

There was a strong Chelsea flavour in Germany's victory, with Kai Havertz netting the first goal in the 36th minute before Werner doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time.

The goal was Werner's 22nd for his country in his 48th cap, but despite being a significant part of Chelsea's plans, he has had less success in at Stamford Bridge.

Werner has scored seven goals in 28 appearances this season for the Blues and suggested Germany coach Hansi Flick is utilising him better than Thomas Tuchel.

"I'm a striker and always want to score," he said.

"Things aren't going the way I'd like at Chelsea, so it's all the better that things are going well here under Hansi Flick.

"I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."