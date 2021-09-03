Wenger insists Arsenal is in 'good shape'

The Gunners started the campaign with a dismal 2-0 loss at newly promoted Brentford and followed that up by losing by the same scoreline at home to Chelsea.

A 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup brought brief respite but Arsenal was then steamrollered 5-0 by champion Manchester City last weekend in a match where Granit Xhaka sent off.

Although still in the infancy of the Premier League campaign, only one other side (Wolverhampton Wanderers) has failed to score this term, while only Crystal Palace has registered fewer shots on target than Arsenal's seven and there are just five that have created fewer chances than its 26.

When placed in the context of Arsenal shelling out the most money during the transfer window (a reported $231.5 million) to land the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, the situation looks bleaker still.

The pressure is building on boss Mikel Arteta as a result but Wenger, who won the Premier League three times and the FA Cup on seven occasions during a 22-year spell, called for calm in an interview with German publication Bild.

"I'm 71. I've given this club the best years of my life. At the moment, I'm just a fan," he said.

"Today, the club is in good shape.

"They had two tough games [against Chelsea and Manchester City], the team has potential and I hope they can come back."

Arsenal is back in action at home to Norwich City in the Premier League on 12 September (AEST).