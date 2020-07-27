Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit

Jan Vertonghen has confirmed he is leaving Tottenham.

The defender has not been offered a new contract by Spurs and therefore departs after spending eight years in north London.

Vertonghen, who made 315 appearances for the club in all competitions, announced the news via a social media post in which he said it was "a sad day for many reasons".

"So my time at the club comes to an end," the Belgium international wrote. "A sad day for many reasons.

"I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. Thank you for all the support over the years. You've been amazing.

"We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it's goodbye."

Vertonghen reached the finals of the EFL Cup in 2015 and the Champions League last year but was unable to win a trophy during his Spurs career.

The 33 year-old has been linked with a return to former club Ajax.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also expected to depart Spurs as his own contract comes to an end.

Taking to Instagram after the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Spurs striker Harry Kane said: "Wish nothing but the best for @jvertonghen and @mvorm with whatever is next for them. Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both."