Spotify founder teases interest in Arsenal buy-out

Music industry billionaire Ek revealed three years ago that he has been a Gunners supporter since 1991, choosing them as his English football favourite because fellow Swede Anders Limpar played for the club.

The long-standing connection could see Ek make an offer for Kroenke's holding, should the 73-year-old American want to cut his ties to Arsenal.

Protests from Arsenal supporters outside Emirates Stadium on Saturday (AEST) before its 1-0 home defeat to Everton, saw many calling for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment to quit the club.

The fans are angry that Arsenal signed up to the European Super League project, which has since collapsed, possibly beyond retrieval, after a massive backlash from supporters, players, coaches, politicians and football authorities.

Ek made his announcement as those protests were carrying on in north London.

He wrote on Twitter: "As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring."

Arsenal was one of six Premier League clubs to commit to the European Super League, but two days after an initial announcement of its involvement, all had withdrawn.

The 'closed-shop' element of the proposed new competition caused huge controversy, with supporters furious their clubs had joined the breakaway league.

Thanks to the success of music streaming service Spotify, Ek is said by Forbes to have a net wealth of around $US4.7 billion ($6.2 billion).