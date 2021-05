Spotify chief won't quit despite Arsenal rejection

Amid increased pressure on Kroenke Sports & Entertainment – Arsenal's owner – after the failed European Super League launch, Ek has announced an interest in purchasing the Premier League side.

Arsenal fan Ek posted on Twitter last month he would "be happy to throw [his] hat in the ring" and attempts to complete a deal have since escalated.

Gunners greats Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp have all backed a £1.8 billion ($3.21 billion) bid, although the former said the process would be "long and not easy".

So it has proven, as Ek again took to social media on Sunday (AEST) with a statement detailing attempted negotiations.

Following reports today I want to correct the record with attached statement pic.twitter.com/CzfF0Y76K4 — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) May 15, 2021

The potential buyer has been told the club is not for sale, he says, but that will not quash his enthusiasm.

"Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club," Ek's statement read. "I think it's important to correct the record.

"This week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters.

"They replied that they don't need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."