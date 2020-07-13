Sheffield United supports racially abused McGoldrick

He added the caption "2020 and this is life" with a speechless expression.

"As a club we will support David McGoldrick and will do all we can to find the perpetrator of this disgusting message," the Blades said in a statement.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind this post is brought to justice. This cannot continue. Something needs to change."

The abuse shared by McGoldrick came in addition to West Midlands Police arresting a 12-year-old boy after Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha received racist messages ahead of Sunday's match against Aston Villa.

Zaha thanked authorities for the prompt action, as he insisted action and education was needed to tackle racism, not just condemnation.

"I would like to thank West Midlands police for their swift action in making an arrest, " he said on Monday in a social media post.

"People need to understand that whatever your age, that your behaviour and your words come with consequences and you cannot hide behind social media.

"It is important social media platforms do as they did [on Sunday] and seek out these individuals and remove them.

"This is not the first time I have received messages like this, nor am I the only player to receive messages like this - it happens every day.

"I want to thank everyone for the love and support but enough is enough. It is not enough to be disgusted by these messages I received and move on. It isn't enough to just say #notoracism.

"We need action, we need education, things need to change."