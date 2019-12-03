Richarlison signs new Everton deal

The 22-year-old was signed from Watford in July 2018 for a fee that could rise to £50million and has largely impressed during his time on Merseyside.

He scored 13 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season, while his header in Monday's (AEDT) 2-1 defeat to Leicester City took his tally to six in the current term.

Marco Silva's side are languishing in 17th in the Premier League after picking up just four wins from their opening 14 games.

"I intend to be here a long time," Richarlison told evertontv. "This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football.

"It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League.

"The club trusts me and I trust them. The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch.

"I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honouring the shirt and making the fans happy. And I hope they continue singing my name."

Richarlison has scored six goals in 19 appearances for Brazil, with all his appearances for his national side coming after his move to the Toffees.