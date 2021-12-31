Premier League announces re-scheduled match dates

Rising coronavirus cases at clubs across the league have led to large-scale disruption of the top-flight schedule in recent weeks.

In total, 18 games have been postponed since Brighton and Hove Albion's match with Tottenham Hotspur was called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Spurs' camp in mid-December.

Three of those fixtures have now been rearranged, with the games to be played midway through January.

Southampton was due to host Brentford on 19 December (AEDT), but the Bees will now travel to St Mary's on Wednesday, 12 January (AEDT).

Everton, which last played on 17 December (AEDT), will welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park also on 12 January (AEDT).

The next day, 13 January (AEDT), will see West Ham United and Norwich City face off, with that game also rescheduled from 19 December (AEDT).

The latter match clashes with the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, but the Premier League has had little choice but to attempt to slot fixtures into any free weeks in the calendar.