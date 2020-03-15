Pickford refutes self-isolation reports

Everton shut down its facilities, with players and staff advised to self-isolate after an unnamed member of the squad showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of all Europe's major football leagues, including England's top four divisions.

However, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti told Gazzetta dello Sport on Sunday (AEDT) that the team was not in self-isolation, although it is taking precautionary measures.

On Saturday (AEDT), Pickford attended a charity boxing evening in Durham, alongside his wife.

But the 26 year old, who has come under criticism for his performances at times this season, insists he did not go against protocol.

"I attended a boxing event with my family," Pickford shared in a message on his official Twitter account.

"Recently, my local boxing event had a fire. In conjunction with one of my sponsors, we helped the club to get back on its feet by helping out.

"There are many young grassroot boxers training here and it helps the local community.

"I had made a commitment to them that I would attend the event and prior to going I spoke to the club doctor to ensure I was OK to attend."

Everton had been due to host rival Liverpool, which needs two wins to secure its first Premier League title, in the Merseyside derby on Tuesday (AEDT).