Parker signs new three-year contract at Fulham

The 39-year-old, initially appointed on a caretaker basis in February 2019 before being handed the job permanently three months later, was due to be out of contract at the end of this coming season.

Parker earned promotion in his first full campaign in charge thanks to a 2-1 win over local rivals Brentford in last month's Championship play-off final and has now penned fresh terms.

Stability to build. 💪



There's work to be done, but he's up for the challenge of a @premierleague season! 👔#SUPERSCOTT pic.twitter.com/25L5FlSPdL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 2, 2020

Fulham confirmed the news on its website on Wednesday, and Parker said: "I'm delighted to have signed a new deal which shows mutual faith and commitment, on both my side and the club's.

"I'm pleased with the hard work we have all carried out behind the scenes which resulted in achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League last month.

"This has been a huge effort involving many people, and has continued in our preparations for the new season.

"Signing a new deal provides stability and an opportunity to keep on developing the team. There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us, and we'll always be striving to improve and progress every day."

Parker made 128 appearances for Fulham during his playing days and returned to Craven Cottage as a coach in 2018 following a spell with Tottenham.

The west London side begin their Premier League campaign with a home match against Arsenal on September 12, before travelling to Leeds United the following weekend.