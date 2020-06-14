Norwich player tests positive for COVID-19

Norwich issued a statement confirming the situation at the club, with the unnamed individual to self-isolate for a period of seven days as per protocols ahead of a return to action.

In line with the Premier League’s protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 13, 2020

The Premier League is scheduled to resume this week, as Aston Villa hosts Sheffield United and reigning champion Manchester City takes on Arsenal on Thursday morning (AEST).

Norwich, which played Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly match on Friday, hosts Southampton at Carrow Road on 20 June (AEST) in its first game back.

"Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of COVID-19 testing," a club statement read.

"In line with the Premier League's protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training.

"The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time."

In a statement, the Premier League revealed the two positive outcomes came from 1,200 tests carried out on players and staff at top-flight clubs on Thursday and Friday.

It takes the total number of cases in the competition to 16 since testing began in the middle of May.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1,200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," the short statement read.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."