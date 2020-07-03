Martinelli signs new long-term Arsenal deal

The 19-year-old joined the London club from Ituano last July and has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances in his first season in England.

Arsenal has rewarded the Brazil Under-23 international with a new deal two days after fellow teenager Bukayo Saka committed his future to the Premier League side.

Martinelli will not play again this season after undergoing knee surgery, but Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta believes he has a bright future.

Arteta said: "I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us.

"He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club."

Martinelli posted on Instagram: "I am very happy to commit my future to this great club and I would like to thank Arsenal and all the fans for this fantastic year.

"It is the first of many and I can't wait to be back to play a part in the exciting seasons to come!

"'Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they'll remember the name on the back.' @tonyadamsofficial."