Maddison signs new Leicester City contract

The midfielder has become a key player for the Premier League club since his move from Norwich City in June 2018.

Manchester United is among the clubs to have been linked with the 23-year-old, whose previous deal ran until 2023, but he has committed to his future to the Foxes.

"I'm so happy to sign a new contract for this football club," Maddison said. "It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Leicester City player with so many positive things happening on and off the pitch and I’m delighted to be part of that.

"What we've achieved as a club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there's so much more to come from this team.

"I've enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we've a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we're capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season."

Maddison has scored 16 goals in 76 games for Leicester and made his senior England debut against Montenegro last year.

He was named as Leicester's Young Player of the Season for the for the 2018-2019 season.

Maddison will be playing in the Europa League in the upcoming season after Brendan Rodgers' side just missed out on a Champions League spot, finishing fifth.