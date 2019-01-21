Luiz says Sarri has the support of Chelsea squad

Sarri accused his Chelsea players of failing to motivate themselves for the Premier League derby, which the Blues lost 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Italian's criticism came as pressure grows with Chelsea 13 points off the pace in fourth position, and only three points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for the top four.

Chelsea defender David Luiz, however, said he and his team-mates remain united behind Sarri – who arrived from Serie A side Napoli in the off-season.

"He was not happy, but nobody was happy, so it was normal," Luiz said. "It is our style, it is our philosophy, I think if you asked at the beginning of the season can Chelsea keep the ball you would have said no.

"And now we are able to do that, like the best teams in the world, but then we have to improve our last 25 metres. It is part of the process, when you try to do something and this is inside your mind, if you believe in it you can arrive there.

"Because of the results if you start to change and change, you don't go anywhere. So this is our philosophy, I believe in it, I trust in it, so I just know we have to improve, like every team in the world.

"What Sarri has done until now is unbelievable, amazing, because normally a team to understand this philosophy needs one or two years, like Man City and Liverpool, who are playing very well with the ball now.

"What he has done has been amazing, so we have to try to improve the details now. I don't think so [that players are turning], everybody is trusting his job and everybody is with him."