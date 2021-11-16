Liverpool's Jones set back by freak eye injury

Jones did not play in Liverpool's last two matches before the international break, missing a win over Atletico Madrid and a defeat to West Ham.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed at the time the youngster had sustained an injury in training, describing it as "a finger to the eye".

However, ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) home match with Arsenal, Liverpool has announced the 20-year-old academy graduate is facing a longer spell out than initially anticipated.

Curtis Jones’ spell on the sidelines is set to continue into the forthcoming weeks as he continues his recovery from an eye injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 16, 2021

"It's a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won't be impacted beyond the recovery period," club doctor Jim Moxon said.

"However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can't rush it, therefore it won't be a speedy return.

"It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.

"We can't put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it's not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery."

Jones has featured in nine games across all competitions this term, starting six times and helping Liverpool to six victories and three draws.

He has scored once and provided three assists from eight chances created in total. Only Mohamed Salah (seven) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (six) have teed up more goals in Liverpool's squad.

Often used on the left side of Klopp's midfield three, Jones has registered a passing accuracy of 91.53 per cent – higher than any other player to have played at least three games across all competitions.

His defensive work has also been impressive, with Jones winning five of eight attempted tackles and recording a duel success rate of 53.85 per cent.

Klopp will be hopeful Jones returns in time for the festive period, as the Premier League approaches its busiest part of the year.

After facing Arsenal, Liverpool host Porto and Southampton prior to making the short trip to Goodison Park for the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Liverpool faces Tottenham, Leeds United, Leicester City and Chelsea in the league from December 19 to January 2, while they also take on the Foxes in the Carabao Cup on 23 December.