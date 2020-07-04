Liverpool youngster Jones signs long-term deal

The 19-year-old, who became Liverpool's youngest ever captain when he led out a youthful side in an FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in February, has started to break into the Reds' first team this term.

🤩🔴 @curtisjr_10 has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fq76GWH0qf — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 4, 2020

Having made his Premier League debut as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in December, Jones scored his first senior goal to claim a 1-0 win in over Merseyside rival Everton in the FA Cup third round in January.

"For me, as everyone knows, it's massive," Jones said.

'It's my boyhood club and it's the whole of my family's club as well, so for me it's huge. I think the environment and stuff is all positive and keeps me as positive as I can.

"Of course, we're working with a great manager and around the best team in the world, so for me it was easy and [I'm] extremely proud."

Jones, who has made eight appearances in total this term, also believes he is learning from the best as he attempts to cement his place in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

"It's a perfect environment. I've got great boys around that help me every day – Hendo (Jordan Henderson), Millie (James Milner), [Adam] Lallana, Fabinho, the whole of the team is perfect for me to watch every day in training," he added.

"But to be involved with them, you pick up so many things and the detail in what they do and they do everything perfect – their professionalism around the place, it's perfect.

"So I'm picking up all that and taking it into my game and to me as a person. It's paying off right."