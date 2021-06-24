Liverpool ties down Kelleher on long-term deal

The Irishman, who joined the Reds' academy from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at senior level in 2020-2021.

Although he had previously featured in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, last season saw Kelleher handed his Champions League debut for a 1-0 win over Ajax in December as a result of an injury to Alisson Becker.

The 22-year-old went on to cement himself as the Brazilian's main understudy across the remainder of the campaign, making one further appearance in Europe's premier cup competition and earning two Premier League starts.

After agreeing fresh terms in recognition of his progress, Kelleher told Liverpool's official website: "I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done.

"For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It's such a big club and it's an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really."

Liverpool also recently handed out a new two-year deal to Adrian, the man who Kelleher leapfrogged to become Alisson's main back-up last term.

Despite speculation to the contrary, Stats Perform understands there are no plans to loan the latter out next season.

The two players are expected to battle it out for the right to take Alisson's place whenever necessary, with Kelleher currently considered to be in pole position in the eyes of the club's coaching staff.

"It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that," Kelleher added.

"It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well."