Liverpool reportedly eyes Napoli star Fabian Ruiz

Liverpool wants to bolster its midfield with reported plans for an off-season swoop for 25-year-old Spaniard Fabian Ruiz.

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Napoli's Spain international Fabian Ruiz next off-season to bolster their midfield, reports Fichajes.

The Reds view the 25-year-old as an ideal player on an upward trajectory in his career.

Georginio Wijnaldum exited Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain last off-season with no obvious replacement added.

ROUND-UP

- Fichajes reports that Atletico Madrid is considering a move for Ajax's Argentinean left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

- Milan is interested in Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Real Madrid's Luka Jovic as they look to add depth to their squad reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

- Inter is tracking FC Zurich's 20-year-old Switzerland international defender Becir Omeragic claims Calciomercato.

- The Athletic reports that Southampton will sign ex-Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero as emergency cover. Caballero, 40, is a free agent.

