Liverpool announces Anfield redevelopment plans

The European champion opened the revamped Main Stand at its home ground three years ago.

But plans to increase the stadium's capacity further are in the works, the club confirmed on Friday (AEST).

Liverpool's announcement means existing outline planning permission will be allowed to lapse, with a new planning application for a larger scheme to be developed.

"The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse," said Liverpool's chief operating officer Andy Hughes.

"We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road.

"Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case."

The redevelopment of Anfield will reportedly increase the stadium's capacity beyond 60,000.