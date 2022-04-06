Le Tissier steps away from Southampton role

Le Tissier shared a conspiracy theory regarding apparent deliberate killings of civilians in Bucha and other areas prior to Russian forces withdrawing.

The 53-year-old used his official Twitter account to write the word "This" and an emoji of a hand pointing towards a tweet suggesting the media had "lied" about the events.

He later deleted the post and claimed "the point was about the media manipulation".

Le Tissier – who played for the Saints between 1986 and 2002 – offered a further explanation on Wednesday, tweeting: "Let me make something very clear. I do not advocate war in any way shape or form.

"I do not advocate anyone taking lives of others and anyone who commits such acts should be dealt with accordingly, any atrocities leave devastating effects on the families of the victims and us all."

Later, he said: "To all the fans of [Southampton Football Club]. I have decided to step aside from my role as an ambassador of SFC. My views are my own and always have been, and it's important to take this step today to avoid any confusion.

"This does not affect my relationship with and love for my club, and I will always remain a fan and supporter of everything Saints.

"I can, however, see that due to recent events it's important to separate the work I believe in from my relationship with the club I have supported and played for most of my life.

"I will see you all at St Mary's and will always do anything I can to help the club."