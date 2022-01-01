Klopp to miss Chelsea with suspected case of COVID

WATCH a FULL REPLAY of Chelsea v Liverpool on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The club confirmed on Sunday (AEDT) that Klopp was reporting mild symptoms and is now isolating.

His assistant, Pep Lijnders, will take charge of the Reds' encounter with Thomas Tuchel's side at Stamford Bridge on Monday (AEDT).

Klopp had previously revealed three positive cases among his squad during his pre-match media conference.

No further positive cases among the playing staff have come about after further testing of the entire first-team set-up.

However, three members of Klopp's backroom team have returned positive tests.

Liverpool heads into the game 12 points adrift of leader Manchester City after the Citizens' late win over Arsenal on Sunday (AEDT).