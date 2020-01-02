Klopp lost for words for Liverpool's unbeaten run

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got the goals for the Reds, who were dominant throughout at Anfield having opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

The victory means Liverpool will have passed a year unbeaten in the top flight by the time they are next in action on January 11, with its last defeat being a 2-1 loss to Manchester City on January 3, 2019.

Only two Premier League sides have ever enjoyed longer unbeaten runs in the league and Liverpool appear destined to claim their first top-flight crown in 30 years this term.

"It says a lot of positive things. I have not enough words for it, it is exceptional," he told BT Sport.

"We did not think about one year, 365 days or whatever, tonight. We thought about winning this game, that was the target and how it always was.

"The boys were 100 per cent focused, that's the important stuff. Keep this game unspectacular, that was the plan.

"Our New Year starts at the end of May, so we have season resolutions, not New Year resolutions."

The result restored Liverpool's lead at the top to 13 points and opposing manager Chris Wilder spoke of his admiration for them after the match, while also suggesting goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the only Blades player who did not under-perform.

"I wish Jurgen all best. I love everything about them. The physical and mental part of it is amazing," he said, before turning his attentions back to United.

"It was really below par performance, apart from the goalkeeper, he made two or three great saves and kept us in it.

"We had one or two chances but it was a really below-par performance. When you come into the Premier League you do expect one of these performances, so for it to be in our 20th or 21st game and it be the first time it has happened, I can take a little bit of comfort from that."