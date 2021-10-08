Kante back in training after COVID scare

WATCH Chelsea TV via beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 30-year-old missed Chelsea's final two games before the international break – a 1-0 loss to Juventus and 3-1 win against Southampton – after contracting the virus.

Kante was also not included in France's UEFA Nations League squad, with Les Blues set to face Spain in Monday's (AEDT) final after edging Belgium in a thrilling semi-final.

However, the midfielder, who has featured six times in all competitions this season, was cleared to return to Chelsea's Cobham training base on Friday after serving a 10-day isolation period.

Kante trained away from the main group as he is slowly integrated back into the fold ahead of the Blues' short trip to Brentford on 17 October (AEDT).

A number of Chelsea players are away on international duty, but the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley all took part in full training.

Thomas Tuchel's side is one point clear at the top of the Premier League after seven matches.