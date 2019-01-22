LaLiga
Premier league

Hoedt leaves Southampton for Celta Vigo on loan

Wesley Hoedt has joined Celta Vigo from Southampton on loan for the rest of the season.

Getty Images

Watch LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The LaLiga club has the option to sign the centre-back on a permanent deal in the post-season transfer window.

Hoedt, 24, joins Sofiane Boufal in leaving the Premier League for Balaidos this term.

"Hoedt's move will allow him to gain additional playing time between now and the end of the season, while also further helping [Ralph] Hasenhuttl to achieve his aim of trimming the first-team squad this month," Southampton said in a statement.

"The club would like to wish Wesley good luck for the rest of the season."

Hoedt joined Saints in August 2017 from AZ for a reported fee of £15million, signing a five-year deal.

The Netherlands international made 28 league appearances last season and managed 13 starts this term, but was left out of the side by new boss Hasenhuttl.

News Football
Previous Bellerin ruled out for the season with ACL rupture
Read
Bellerin ruled out for the season with ACL rupture
Next Cardiff continues to 'pray' for missing Sala
Read
Cardiff continues to 'pray' for missing Sala

Latest Stories