Emery wants more control from Arsenal

In a clash lacking quality, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Scott McTominay's first-half strike to secure a 1-1 draw.

The point takes Arsenal up into the Premier League's top four, though Emery conceded his side have to improve if they are to challenge for a Champions League place.

However, the performance of Bukayo Saka - who teed up Aubameyang's equaliser - provided Emery with a major plus point, while the former Paris Saint-Germain coach also believes his side are showing clear progression.

"I want more - more in the result and in the performance but we are progressing," Emery told BBC Sport.

"We were competitive but we can do better. We can control moments with the ball better and take more chances in the box.

"We have young players who can take confidence. Bukayo is progressing well but we need other players too. This is not the best in terms of points but one point can be good if we win next Sunday against Bournemouth."

Aubameyang's equaliser made the Gabon forward the first Arsenal player since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-1998 to score seven goals in the Gunners' first seven Premier League matches of a season.

But Emery acknowledged Arsenal need others to step up in support of Aubameyang, who is shouldering the responsibility of two strikers with Alexandre Lacazette out injured.

"[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang is very important for us. He is very committed with his work," Emery added.

"He is happy and we are happy. We need more players with the ability to score."