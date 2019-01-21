Emery has confidence in Arsenal outcast Ozil

Ozil was an unused substitute for the 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League, having missed out on the matchday 18 at West Ham seven days earlier.

A high-intensity midfield performance led by Aaron Ramsey proved the undoing of Chelsea and Emery's demands of his players off the ball have led to suggestions Ozil is ill-suited to his approach.

The former Sevilla boss believes the ex-Germany playmaker, who is Arsenal's highest-paid star, can still thrive at Emirates Stadium.

"He was on Saturday okay to play, but we decided not play [him]," Emery said. "I spoke with him also and I wanted to him to be ready for the match [against Chelsea], for the next matches like all the players in the team.

"Against Chelsea, I [would] have the confidence in him if he played, I think he could do like we want and the next matches we are going to need every player and also his quality."