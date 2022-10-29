Dramatic late strike gets Spurs over the line

A double from Wales striker Kieffer Moore had given Bournemouth a two-goal lead in the Premier League clash, only for Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies to reply for the north London side.

Then, in the second minute of stoppage-time, Bentancur scored what proved to be the winner to send the travelling Spurs fans into ecstasy.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte indicated prior to the game that he had one eye on next week’s UEFA Champions League trip to Marseille, and the performance for the first hour from his team appeared to suggest the same was true for them, before the stunning comeback ensued.

It was the hosts who started the livelier of the sides, with Moore heading narrowly over from a corner and Marcus Tavernier testing Hugo Lloris with a fierce strike in the opening four minutes.

The same duo combined to give the Cherries the lead in the 22nd minute after excellent hold-up play from Dominic Solanke. Tavernier was set free down the right, and his cross found the unmarked Moore in the box to calmly finish with a first-time shot low to Lloris’ bottom left.

It took 36 minutes for Spurs to properly threaten, with a whipped cross from the right by Son Heung-min inadvertently flicked on by the head of Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi and striking the far post.

Bournemouth doubled its lead just four minutes into the second half when Moore ran ahead of Emerson Royal to get on the end of a wicked ball in from the right by Adam Smith and head in off the crossbar.

Spurs halved the deficit just seven minutes later when Sessegnon raced onto a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg throughball to fire across Mark Travers and in off the far post, and they drew level with 17 minutes remaining when Ivan Perisic's inswinging corner from the right was headed in at the far post by Davies.

It looked like that would be that until Son's corner from the right in the dying moments found substitute Bentancur, whose initial header was blocked, but the Uruguayan kept his composure to lift the ball into the net and break Bournemouth hearts.