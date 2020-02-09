Dele Alli sorry for mocking coronavirus outbreak

Tottenham midfielder Alli shared a video on his official Snapchat account on Sunday (AEDT), which showed him wearing a facemask in an airport departure lounge.

The coronavirus outbreak in China has impacted thousands and has caused hundreds of deaths, with travel restrictions having been implemented in an attempt to mitigate its spread.

England international Alli captioned his video with the message: "Corona whattt [sic], please listen with volume."

Bernardo gets a ban for joking with his best friend but Dele Alli can do this to a stranger? pic.twitter.com/bZ4pPmvEyH — Kai (@BlueCitizenn) February 9, 2020

Alli then zoomed the camera towards a man of Asian appearance before turning it towards a bottle of antiseptic hand wash and captioning: "This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me."

Following complaints, the 23-year-old deleted the video and on Sunday apologised for his actions.

"I'd like to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat [on Saturday], it wasn't funny," Alli said in a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club. I don't want you guys to have that impression of me.

"It isn't something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China."