2022 FIFA World Cup
Premier league

Dalglish leads 'Doc' Johnson tributes

Kenny Dalglish is among those who have paid tribute to former Liverpool and England striker David Johnson, after he died at the age of 71.

Getty Images

WATCH Liveprool TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The attacker, who lifted four top-flight titles and the European Cup three times during his time at Anfield, won eight caps for the Three Lions and scored six times.

A member of England's Euro 1980 squad, Johnson - nicknamed 'Doc' - was a part of the Liverpool squad that dominated football at home and abroad under Bob Paisley.

Dalglish, who lined up alongside the forward in their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the 1981 European Cup Final, honoured his late team-mate with a statement on social media.

"Sad news about The "Doc"," he wrote on Twitter. "David was a really good guy, [a] great team-mate and hugely popular in the dressing room. Our condolences [go out] to all his family."

Another former Reds team-mate, David Fairclough, also paid tribute, adding: "So sad to hear my great friend David Johnson has passed away today. [We] shared so many great moments and memories."

Liverpool itself also posted a note of condolence, stating: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with David’s family and friends at this very sad time."

Johnson, who started his career at Merseyside rival Everton before a move to Ipswich Town, made his England debut in 1975 against Wales, scoring a brace in a 2-2 draw.

Five years later, he won his eighth and final cap in the Three Lions' Euro 1980 opener against Belgium, playing no further part in the tournament as his team fell short in Group 2.

News Liverpool Football Premier League Kenny Dalglish
Previous Guardiola's incredible Man City reign in numbers
Read
Guardiola's incredible Man City reign in numbers
Next Manchester United fans have their say on Ronaldo
Read
Manchester United fans have their say on Ronaldo
-

Latest Stories

>