Chelsea transfer ban appeal date set

The Premier League side was blocked from signing new players for two transfer windows in February after breaching rules relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

That ban was partially upheld following Chelsea's initial appeal to FIFA, although the club are still unable to bring in senior players, serving the first part of their suspension in the recent transfer window.

Chelsea was permitted to register players under the age of 16, but the club announced their intention to take the case to CAS.

The Blues are pressing ahead with their case ahead of the January transfer window, with the CAS hearing date now confirmed for later this month.