Chelsea considering Stanford Bridge options

Chelsea has confirmed it is to consider its options over the development of Stamford Bridge, with the current planning permission set to expire on 31 March.

The club had gained permission to expand Stamford Bridge to a 60,000 capacity, but reports last week suggested the project had been placed on hold.

However no work on the project has commenced since planning permission was granted in March 2017.

It has now been confirmed that Chelsea is considering options as to how to proceed, with the current permissions to expire next week.

"We are grateful to all our fans and stakeholders, especially Hammersmith & Fulham Council, for their patience and understanding in the matter," a statement on the club's official website read.

"We will continue to consider our options for a new stadium, should economic conditions improve."

