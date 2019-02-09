Cardiff snatches sensational win amid Sala chants

The Bluebirds looked to have been denied at St Mary's as their supporters chanted the name of club-record signing Emiliano Sala throughout the first match since his body — discovered in plane wreckage in the English Channel — was identified.

Sol Bamba's scarcely deserved opener was cancelled out by Jack Stephens in the 91st minute, but Cardiff still had time to rally once more.

Substitute Kenneth Zohore prodded a tame effort past stranded goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, allowing Neil Warnock's men to celebrate an improbable triumph that sees them leapfrog Southampton and move up to 15th.