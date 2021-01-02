Burnley v Fulham postponed amid more COVID cases

The Premier League postponed Fulham's clash with Tottenham Hotspur, much to the frustration of Jose Mourinho, a matter of hours before kick-off on Thursday (AEDT) after several members of Scott Parker's squad tested positive for the virus.

Parker, who himself has had to self-isolate recently, confirmed on Saturday (AEDT) that he was preparing as normal for Monday's (AEDT) planned away game with Burnley even though he had several players missing.

However, the trip to Turf Moor has now been called off to add further disruption to the Premier League season, with organisers having insisted the competition will continue despite rising rates of infection around the United Kingdom and talk of a possible "circuit breaker" suspension of competitive football in England.

With most regions of the country under strict lockdown measures, the Premier League confirmed 18 players or staff members had tested positive this week.

A Fulham read: "Following further new positive results returned from the most recent COVID-19 tests, the club can confirm that this Sunday's away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams.

"Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance.

"The welfare of our players, staff and their families continue to be of paramount importance, and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery."

It is the fourth Premier League match to have been postponed this season because of coronavirus infections. Early in December, Newcastle United and Aston Villa had their match called off, while on Tuesday (AEDT), Manchester City requested that its clash with Everton be pushed back after a further three players tested positive.

Pep Guardiola's team was able to return to training, however, after recording no further positive cases, and its game with Chelsea on Monday (AEDT) is set to go ahead.