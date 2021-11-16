Benjamin Mendy faces additional rape charges

The Manchester City defender had already been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and is being held in custody.

Mendy was charged initially by Cheshire Constabulary in August in relation to alleged attacks between October 2020 and August 2021. The new charges concern alleged rapes in the same timespan.

The 27-year-old France international was suspended by City at the time of the first charges, pending an investigation.

The CPS said it had authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Mendy, and another man, Louis Saha Matturie, with "additional allegations of serious sexual assault".

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with two additional counts of rape," the CPS stated.

"Louis Saha Matturie, aged 40, has been charged with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault."

Matturie's alleged offences are said to have taken place between March 2021 and August 2021, and he now faces a charge total of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Both men have been summonsed to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the CPS added.