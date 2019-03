Palace won its last away league game 4-1 at Leicester City and triumphed easily at a windy Turf Moor, moving eight points clear of the relegation zone as a result.

Phil Bardsley's unfortunate early own goal gave the visitors the advantage and Batshuayi then hit his second Premier League goal since joining on loan from Chelsea in January.

Zaha helped to create both goals and he got his own name on the scoresheet with a superb solo strike in the 76th minute to ensure Palace continue to look up the Premier League table, although Ashley Barnes hit a late consolation for Burnley.

Palace took the lead in the 15th minute, Bardsley turning the ball into his own goal after Jeffrey Schlupp fired a Zaha cross back into the danger zone.

Chris Wood scored an early winner in this fixture last season and almost replied quickly, hitting the chest of goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after linking with strike partner Barnes.

Batshuayi doubled Palace's advantage in the 48th minute. Zaha was involved again and a superb driven cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka was smashed home by the striker.

Scott Dann's brilliant block denied Barnes a reply for Burnley before Schlupp went close with a long-range effort, with Batshuayi's poor touch meaning he failed to capitalise on a Ben Mee error.

Any slim hopes of a comeback were seemingly extinguished in fine style as Mee and Charlie Taylor were turned inside out by Zaha before the Ivory Coast international rifled home a wonderful finish.

Barnes netted for the fifth time in six Premier League games to complete the scoring, nodding in Ashley Westwood's cross, with Hennessey making a fingertip save to deny substitute Peter Crouch in added time as Burnley belatedly battled back.