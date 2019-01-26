Arnautovic ends China talk with new Hammers deal

The Austrian forward said he could not wait to score more goals for the Premier League club and help lift it further up the table over the rest of the 2018-2019 season, while quashing rumours he had refused to play or train while sorting out his future.

A message from Marko Arnautovic to the fans: pic.twitter.com/QgLFhMuynm — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 26, 2019

"I'm happy for this and I want to say to the fans that I’m happy to stay," he said.

"I'm glad to play again, show myself and score goals, to make assists, but also to say that the major point is Marko Arnautovic never refused [to play or train]. I would never refuse.

"I love this club and I will always love this club no matter what. You have decisions you have to make in life, but I say from now it doesn't matter what happens I will always love West Ham and it will always be a big part in my life. I love this happiness, so listen, I'm here, I'm ready. I hope the fans are also ready and we go again.

"I'm happy, I’m happy to come to this point. I'm happy that this club is improving. Step by step, every week, every month we are seeing some improvement and that's good."

Improved was not evident in the club's FA Cup clash against lowly AFC Wimbledon, however, which stunned the Hammers with a 4-2 fourth-round win that sent Manuel Pellegrini's men crashing out of the competition.