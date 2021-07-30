Albrighton extends his time with Leicester

Albrighton, 31, featured 42 times across all competitions last term as Brendan Rodgers's men secured their first ever FA Cup win by defeating Chelsea in May.

The midfielder, who has racked up 253 appearances at the club, joined from Aston Villa in 2014 and played a key role in the Foxes' unlikely Premier League title win under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-2016.

Albrighton said: "I'm delighted. Obviously, it's a club that is progressing every single year. It's a fantastic club with the people here and the direction that they're going – it's great to be a part of.

"I have always been the type of player and person who wants to establish himself at a club and stay there. I'm settled here and I'm really enjoying it."

During his seven-year spell at Leicester, Albrighton has established himself as one of its most consistent performers, if not always the star of the show.

Most notably, during Ranieri's title-winning season, only Riyad Mahrez (68) created more chances than Albrighton's 62 as he repeatedly caused problems on either flank with his enticing deliveries.

Indeed, in his 31 Premier League appearances last season, Albrighton provided 38 chances – a total bettered only by Youri Tielemans (49) and James Maddison (51).

The former Villa man was also Leicester's first UEFA Champions League scorer when he netted away at Club Brugge before producing the decisive, quarter-final sealing strike against Sevilla later in the 2016-2017 competition.