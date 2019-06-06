Saphir Taider's brace guided Montreal to a dramatic victory at Stade Saputo in Quebec after Victor Rodriguez had given Seattle the lead.

Rodriguez converted a beautifully placed 64th-minute penalty into the top corner to put Seattle ahead.

However, Taider responded with a spot-kick of his own 10 minutes later before finding the winner.

Taider turned in a pass from Omar Browne in the 78th minute, lifting Remi Garde's Montreal into second and just a point behind conference leaders Philadelphia Union.

It was the Sounders' third consecutive defeat as they were left in third in the Western Conference.