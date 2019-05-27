Russell – who scored twice in the first half – was the difference at Children's Mercy Park, where his three goals settled a five-goal thriller.

It was Sporting KC's first league victory since March 30 as the Sounders – second in the west and eight points adrift of Los Angeles FC – lost ground.

Meanwhile, Chris Wondolowski scored a brace to take his MLS career tally to 150 regular-season goals in San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 win over Toronto.

Wondolowski broke Landon Donovan's record with four goals in last week's victory over Chicago Fire and the Earthquakes great was at it again.

Toronto led through Richie Laryea's 28th-minute opener at BMO Field, where the Canadian midfielder slid in to put the host ahead.

However, United States international striker Wondolowski stepped up to restore parity nine minutes later to extend his MLS record of goals.

The 36 year-old secured victory in the 81st minute by tapping in a Cristian Espinoza cross to make it back-to-back San Jose wins, while Toronto slumped to a fifth consecutive game without success.

The win moved San Jose within a point of the play-off places in the Western Conference, while Toronto remain seventh in the Eastern Conference.