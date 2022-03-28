Sporting KC v Real Salt Lake March 28, 2022 08:09 4:13 min MLS: Sporting KC v Real Salt Lake WATCH the MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Sporting Kansas City Real Salt Lake Football MLS -Latest Videos 4:14 min MLS: Charlotte FC v FC Cincinnati 4:13 min MLS: Sporting KC v Real Salt Lake 8:54 min Kyrgios discusses knee issue, winning mentality 0:59 min Swiatek sets up Gauff clash in Miami with easy win 4:09 min Ruud too good for showman Bublik 3:13 min Kyrgios puts on show in win over Fognini at Miami 1:09 min Fabregas condemns Messi criticism at PSG 2:55 min Mount admits 'concern' over Chelsea takeover saga 1:05 min Southgate set to stick with Pickford over Ramsdale 1:01 min Medvedev master Murray to cruise through in Miami