The Earthquakes trailed the Whitecaps 3-1 after 59 minutes in Orlando, Florida and were staring at their first Group B defeat.
But the Earthquakes – who drew their opening match – rallied midweek thanks to veteran striker Chris Wondolowski, Oswaldo Alanis and substitute Salinas's memorable 98th-minute solo run.
Opening their MLS is Back Tournament campaign, the Whitecaps made a fine start as they raced out to a 2-0 lead at Walt Disney World resort.
Ali Adnan's curled effort from the top of the penalty area put the Whitecaps ahead in the seventh minute before a Judson own goal after a swift counter-attack doubled Vancouver's lead 15 minutes later.
The Earthquakes gave themselves some hope on the stroke of half-time when Andres Rios reduced the deficit, only for Cristian Dajome to restore Vancouver's two-goal buffer approaching the hour-mark following a goalkeeping error.
Wondolowski came off the bench and kept San Jose in the contest with 18 minutes remaining – the league's all-time leading scorer improving his tally to 160.
The Earthquakes then drew level through Alanis nine minutes later before Salinas's moment of magic completed the breathtaking comeback.