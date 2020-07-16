The Earthquakes trailed the Whitecaps 3-1 after 59 minutes in Orlando, Florida and were staring at their first Group B defeat.

But the Earthquakes – who drew their opening match – rallied midweek thanks to veteran striker Chris Wondolowski, Oswaldo Alanis and substitute Salinas's memorable 98th-minute solo run.

Opening their MLS is Back Tournament campaign, the Whitecaps made a fine start as they raced out to a 2-0 lead at Walt Disney World resort.

Ali Adnan's curled effort from the top of the penalty area put the Whitecaps ahead in the seventh minute before a Judson own goal after a swift counter-attack doubled Vancouver's lead 15 minutes later.

The Earthquakes gave themselves some hope on the stroke of half-time when Andres Rios reduced the deficit, only for Cristian Dajome to restore Vancouver's two-goal buffer approaching the hour-mark following a goalkeeping error.

Wondolowski came off the bench and kept San Jose in the contest with 18 minutes remaining – the league's all-time leading scorer improving his tally to 160.

The Earthquakes then drew level through Alanis nine minutes later before Salinas's moment of magic completed the breathtaking comeback.