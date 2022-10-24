City – the reigning champion after defeating Portland Timbers in the 2021 MLS Cup – moved one step closer to going back-to-back when a smart cutback from Gabriel Pereira presented Maximiliano Moralez with an open goal in the sixth minute.

The lead was doubled in first-half stoppage-time as Santiago Rodriguez picked out a beautiful ball through to Heber in behind the Montreal defence, and he tucked it away stylishly with his first-time strike from just outside the six-yard box.

Talles Magno was brought off the City bench in the 58th minute, and he assumed penalty responsibilities just three minutes later, finishing calmly into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-0.

Montreal was able to salvage a consolation goal through Djordje Mihailovic in the 85th minute, but that would be all it could muster as New York booked a place in the Eastern Conference Final against Philadelphia Union – the east's top seed.

Meanwhile, two first-half goals in quick succession was enough for Austin to eliminate Dallas 2-1.

Austin jumped ahead in the 26th minute when a corner bounced its way through a crowd and found Moussa Djite at the back post, and just three minutes later they led 2-0 after Sebastian Driussi capitalised on a midfield turnover and finished well on the counter.

A slick team move resulted in Dallas pulling one goal back through Alan Valasco in the 65th minute, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Austin will play the Western Conference's top seed, LAFC, in the Western Conference Final on Monday.